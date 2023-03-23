Canva Create
Take your front-row seat for Canva Create, our free virtual event. Join us on March 23, 2023, at 9am PDT to discover how we’re reimagining visual communication for brands of all sizes.
    Take a look back at the highlights
    from Canva Create 2022    Take a look back at the highlights from
    Canva Create 2022
    Denise Brosseau
    @thoughtleadrlab

    The Canva Create 2022 event is truly exciting and inspiring. If you aren’t yet a @canva user, now is the time to start - for presentations, social media and now even websites.

    And Canva has a woman founder & CEO! #CanvaCreate#thefutureisvisual

    Giselle | Brand Architect
    @brandedxgiselle

    Just when I think I couldn’t love Canva more they continue to make impactful updates for nonproficts, educators, and students. #CanvaCreate

    ✨Whitney Wilson✨
    @wdwilson_tech

    Obligatory #CanvaCreate photo. Had a blast and most likely watching again on demand! ☀️

    Kim Vallee
    @KimVallee

    Bravo to @TereraiTrent for the impact you have on girls and eliminating the baton of poverty #CanvaCreate#education#gendergap

    Fe Soleil 
    @felynnsoleil

    Kudos to the team @Canva with the Force for Good movement. It's honestly remarkable how you have been able to expand your impact for nonprofits. I am excited for all the good this will bring! You guys are amazing, thank you! 🙏🏾💛 #CanvaCreate

    Tisha Richmond 
    @tishrich

    The @Canva Visual Worksuite was unveiled at the #CanvaCreate virtual event today and I'm simply in awe. The future is MAGIC with #Canva

    #CanvaEDU#CanvaLOVE

    Heather Breedlove 
    @hblove03

    Background remover for video? @Canva you just keep getting better and better! #Canva#CanvaCreate#canvalove#edtech

    Irina Graf 
    @themiceblog

    Catching up on the @Canva Create 2022 event. So impressed with the visual production and storytelling. Started using Canva in 2020 in the beginning of the pandemic and since can’t run my business without it #CanvaCreate

    SelehattinKoru
    @KoruSelahattin

    New features are amazing! Loved them all. Congrats @canva 👏👏👏

    Sachin Ramje
    @SachinRamje

    Love what @Canva is doing around the globe.

    Canva is at the core of Hyper-visuals and new features announced today are just mind blowing. #CanvaLove@CanvaCreate

    Mike Washburn
    @misterwashburn

    One-click video background remover added to @Canva! This is a great addition for me, we use the Canva video editor all the time. #CanvaCreate

    Ashly Shinde
    @AtCoachShinde

    Wishing @Canva a happy birthday, straight from #CanvaCreate 🥳

    One click video background remover, remote control via phone for presenting, interactive/animated data charts, and WEBSITES!! More to come 😃

    Amanda Pickard 🙋🏻‍♀️
     @AJOBPickard

    Wow @Canva launching #Whiteboards an infinite space to #CanvaCreate

    ​​Kelly Mitchell 
    @kbclassroom

    Canva Create has begun and we are loving it! #CanvaCreate@Canva

    @EdTechAPS @APSLZ4 💜💙 @MrNunesteach #visualworksuite#golenny

    Elsie Escobar 
    @TheElsieEscobar

    Congrats to the @Canva team on everything they’ve just announced for #CanvaCreate!

    One of the best presentations I’ve ever seen. The vision down to the last detail of both the virtual + IRL design was impeccable.

      I cannot wait for Canva Docs!

    Sola Mathew™
     @SolaMathew

    Canva is making printing

    More seamless,

    More affordable, and

    More sustainable

    #CanvaCreate

    Shumita Van Rijswijk
    @ShumitaR

    #CanvaCreate2022 was awesome - so many new ideas! I honestly do not know where I would be without @canva.

    If you have some free time and want to completely transform your life when it comes to creating learning resources, don't miss it.

    Abigail Blonigen
    @AbigailBlonigen

    This is the most over the top product launch ever, and I love it. #CanvaCreate

    Rachel Becker
    @rachelmbecker

    🎶 The future is visual
    Design like an original 🎶

    Love it! #CanvaCreate

    Jono Munschi
    @JMunschi

    Absolutely blown away by what I just saw at #CanvaCreate. This is seriously impressive, exciting, just wow @Canva 🤩

    Chrissy Flanigan 
    @chrissyflanigan

    IT’S #CANVACREATE DAY AND I AM SOOO EXCITED!! Been waiting weeks for this one.

    IMHO, @Canva is the best design application of the past decade. I can’t wait to hear about their updates and new product launches.

    Narayan Shukla 
    @Narayan_sukla

    It's amazing, watching Canva Live. The Future is Visual, a deep dive into the future of visual communication #canvacreate#CanvaCreate#canva#CanvaPro

    Emily Tighe 
    @TigheTweets

    My mind is 🤯 after watching #CanvaCreate!!! I can't wait to see what @FCPSKY students will design and create with so many new features and layouts.

    Also, docs to decks #GENIUS If you hate Canva, please mute my Twitter for the next several weeks 🤣#KYDLC

    Izzie Waller 
    @WallerIzzieSLT

    Isssss it weird to spend your free time making fun SLT posters? @Canva is my new favourite thing 🤓 #CanvaCreate

    Maren
    @mbjorgum

    #CanvaCreate has me all giddy & excited:

    PM tools = Weirdly makes sense
    No-code websites? Sure, why the heck not.
    Animated data visualizations = 💃
    Docs = please put me on the waiting list!
    Background remover for video = 😍🤩

    I'm here for this revolution!

    Karly Moura
    @KarlyMoura

    Video 🎥 background remover??? My mind is spinning with ideas for using this amazing new feature. #CanvaCreate

    Meghan Cooper 
    @JaMonkey

    This is huge! Tell your teachers that @Canva for Education is FREE for your school district. What an amazing announcement! #CanvaCreate

    The Prince Oluwatosin 👑
     @princetosin_

    One of the tools I was excited to see today is the #textoimage tool.

    Thank you @Canva#CanvaCreate

    Maha M Pervez
     @pervez_maha

    #CanvaLove this new feature 💜 Can't wait to #CanvaCreate with @Canva Docs ✨

    GiGi HarVille 
    @GiGiHarVille

    #CanvaCreate was amazing Can’t wait to see the future of @canva .. which me and my team use daily. And I have to meet Anna one day cause I want a t-shirt.

    #canva#thefutureisvisual

    Odeta🔮 〰️ 
    @OdetaJace

    I can’t believe that today @Canva has announced a text-to-image functionality powered by @StabilityA #stablediffusion just like that - no waitlists, no fomo🪐

    Such a huge step for onboarding creators into #AIgenerated visual world! ✨

